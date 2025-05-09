 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Cleveland-Cliffs...

Cleveland-Cliffs reports higher net income for Q1

Friday, 09 May 2025 16:48:39 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

US-based mining and natural resources company, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., has reported its results for the first quarter of 2025.

In the first quarter, the company reported total revenues of $4.6 billion, compared to $4.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. The first quarter adjusted EBITDA loss was $174 million, compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $81 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Cleveland-Cliffs expects its full-year 2025 capital expenditures of approximately $625 million from its previous expectation of approximately $625 million. 

“Our first-quarter results were negatively impacted by underperforming non-core assets and the lagging effect of lower index prices in late 2024 and early 2025. As a result, we are taking decisive action to streamline our operations and enhance efficiency. This will drive meaningful fixed cost savings and sharpen our focus on our core strength: supplying steel to the automotive industry. The Trump Administration has shown strong support for both the steel and the automotive sectors, and Cliffs is uniquely positioned at the intersection of these two industries. As a result of the actions taken by the Administration designed to boost the production of vehicles in the United States, we have already arranged higher volume commitments with our automotive OEM customers, and we now have a clear line of sight to recover the stable EBITDA base that the automotive business has historically delivered,” said Lourenco Goncalves, President and CEO of the company.


Tags: US North America Fin. Reports Cleveland-Cliffs 

Similar articles

Cleveland-Cliffs turns to net loss in 2024

25 Feb | Steel News

Cleveland-Cliffs reports lower net income for Q3, BF No.6 expected to restart in early 2025

07 Nov | Steel News

Cleveland-Cliffs reports lower net income for Q2

23 Jul | Steel News

Cleveland-Cliffs posts lower net income for 2023, achieves record shipments

31 Jan | Steel News

Cleveland-Cliffs posts lower revenue and income for H1

25 Jul | Steel News

Cleveland-Cliffs posts lower revenue and net loss for Q1

26 Apr | Steel News

Cleveland-Cliffs posts lower net income for 2022 amid high operating costs and lower sales

14 Feb | Steel News

Cleveland-Cliffs posts higher revenue for Jan-Sept, positive trend of shipments to auto clients to continue in Q4

26 Oct | Steel News

Cleveland-Cliffs posts higher revenue and income for H1, steel demand from auto sector to improve

25 Jul | Steel News

Cleveland-Cliffs posts record annual revenue and income for 2021

14 Feb | Steel News