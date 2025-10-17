Insteel reports $14.6 million earnings for fiscal Q4, up from Q4 2024

Insteel Industries, Inc. announced financial results for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 ending September 27, 2025.

Net earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 increased to $14.6 million from $4.7 million the same period a year ago. Insteel said in a statement that fourth quarter results for fiscal 2025 driven by wider spreads between selling prices and raw material costs, along with higher shipments of Insteel’s concrete reinforcement products, partially offset by higher selling, general, and administrative expenses, mainly reflecting increased incentive plan costs.

Net sales increased by 32.1 percent to $177.4 million from $134.3 million in the prior year quarter, driven by an 20.3 percent rise in average selling prices and a 9.8 percent increase in shipments. The company said shipments for the current quarter were driven by incremental contributions from acquisitions completed earlier in the year, along with a steady recovery in demand across key construction end markets. On a sequential basis, shipments declined 5.8 percent from the third quarter of fiscal 2025, while average selling prices increased 4.7 percent.

“Our fourth quarter was reasonably strong, supported by steady operational improvements and continued strength in our core markets,” said H.O. Woltz III, President and CEO of Insteel. “Over the course of the quarter, we addressed raw material sourcing challenges that had constrained production, although not until the end of the quarter were lead times more normal for the season. The supply of hot rolled steel wire rod, our primary raw material, meaningfully improved due to increased domestic production and substantial offshore purchases. Eliminating the raw material constraint enabled us to better align production with customer demand and reduce lead times as we closed the year.”

Mr. Woltz continued, “As we enter fiscal 2026, market conditions are generally strong and stable, although residential construction remains moribund, as it has been for much of the year. Our recent acquisitions contributed meaningfully to our fiscal 2025 results and continue to perform well, driving higher shipment volumes and strengthening our competitive position in key markets. That said, we are closely monitoring broader macroeconomic conditions which could weigh on customer sentiment and demand. Nevertheless, we remain cautiously optimistic about the 2026 outlook, confident in our long-term strategy, and pleased with our market position.”