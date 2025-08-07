Metallus reports higher net sales for Q2

US-based steelmaker, Metallus, has shared its financial results for the second quarter of 2025.

The company reported second quarter net sales of $304.6 million and net income of $3.7 million, or $0.09 per diluted share. In the same quarter in 2024, $294.7 million and net income was $4.6 million, or $0.10 per diluted share.

The company’s shipments totaled 167,700 mt, increasing by 14,800 mt sequentially, or 10 percent month on month, driven by higher shipments in the aerospace & defense, automotive, and energy end markets. Compared to the second quarter of 2024, ship tons increased 12 percent as a result of higher industrial, energy, and automotive shipments, partially offset by lower aerospace and defense shipments.

"We delivered solid second-quarter results with significant improvement in profitability and operating cash flow, supported by improving end markets, continued market share gains, and strong execution by our teams," said Mike Williams, CEO of Metallus. "Safety and operational excellence remain top priorities, and we're seeing the benefits of ongoing process improvements across our manufacturing facilities, including an increase in melt utilization, as expected. Demand for our domestic steel remains strong, reinforcing our position as a trusted supplier. Additionally, we remain on track with the installation of new assets that will expand our capabilities and directly support the Army's mission to increase munitions production.”

Williams continued, "Looking ahead to the second half of the year, we're well-positioned to support customer requirements while continuing to advance key manufacturing initiatives, entering into labor contract negotiations in the coming weeks, and preparing for our annual shutdown maintenance," said Mike Williams. "While these efforts are expected to have a short-term cost impact, they reflect our commitment to strengthening operations, investing in our people, and driving long-term value. We remain confident in our strategic direction and our ability to deliver sustained profitability and cash flow across all market environments.”