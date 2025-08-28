 |  Login 
Merrill Steel to invest $32 million in new Arkansas plant

Thursday, 28 August 2025 12:23:34 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

US-based Merrill Steel, a leading supplier of complex structural steel and heavy plate fabrication, has announced the establishment of its fourth manufacturing facility in the Midwest. The new plant will be located in Osceola, Arkansas, marking a significant expansion of the company’s US operations.

The facility represents an investment of more than $32 million and is expected to generate 108 new jobs over the next three years, strengthening Osceola’s position as a growing hub for the steel industry.

The site chosen is the former Denso Manufacturing Arkansas facility in Osceola. Construction is scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Fred Schwalbach, president of Merrill Steel, highlighted the strategic importance of the new facility, stating, “The addition of the Osceola facility will perfectly complement our existing operations, providing a high volume of quality fabricated and coated structural steel to our established client base. We are overwhelmed by the support we are receiving from the State of Arkansas, the Osceola community, and the local steel industry.”


