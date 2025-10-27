Meranti Green Steel to accelerate green steel adoption in APAC

Ireland-based building materials company Kingspan Group has announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Singapore-based steelmaker Meranti Green Steel (MGS) to accelerate the adoption and availability of green steel in the Asia-Pacific region.

Under the new agreement, Meranti Green Steel will supply green steel feedstock to Kingspan’s Asia-Pacific operations, sourced from its new electric arc furnace plant on Thailand’s east coast. Construction of this facility is expected to start by end-2026 and reach commissioning by end-2029. Through this partnership, Meranti Green Steel intends to supply 7-8 million mt of green steel annually via strategic hubs in Thailand and Oman, with potential future expansion into Indonesia, Western Australia, and other APAC locations.

Low-carbon production pathway

The green steel will be produced from scrap and hot briquetted iron made using a hybrid fuel mix of green hydrogen and natural gas at MGS’s Oman plant. The material will then be melted and processed in Thailand’s electric arc furnaces, creating a fully traceable low-emission supply chain.

By 2045, Meranti Green Steel aims to reduce steel’s carbon intensity by up to 90 percent. This reduction aligns with international climate goals and strengthens the region’s circular green economy model.

“Decarbonisation cannot happen in isolation – it requires global collaboration,” said Mark Broderick, Procurement Director at Kingspan Group, while Harold Quek, Vice President of Business Development at Meranti Green Steel, added: “This collaboration reflects our shared urgency to accelerate the transition toward lower-carbon building materials”.