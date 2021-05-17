Manganese ore exports via Port Hedland up 52 percent in April

Monday, 17 May 2021 09:37:01 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In April this year, manganese ore shipments from Australia’s Port Hedland increased by 52 percent year on year to 152,000 metric tons, according to the monthly data released by the Port Hedland Port Authority.

Meanwhile, in April manganese ore shipments from Port Hedland to Vietnam amounted to 77,000 mt, while the shipments to China totaled 75,000 mt.

Port Hedland handles production from mines owned by BHP Billiton, Fortescue Metals Group and Atlas Manganese in the manganese ore-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia.