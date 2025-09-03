 |  Login 
Man Industries India receives $193 million export order for coated steel pipes

Wednesday, 03 September 2025 13:45:11 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Man Industries (India) Limited has won a $193 million overseas supply contract for various types of coated steel pipes to be executed over the next six months, the company said in a statement on Wednesday, September 3.

Man Industries (India) is a manufacturer and exporter of large-diameter carbon steel line pipes, offering expertise in LSAW (longitudinal submerged arc welded), HSAW (helical submerged arc welded), and ERW (electric resistance welded) technologies, along with advanced pipe coating solutions.

Following the latest order, the company’s total order book now stands at $534 million, the company said. However, it has not disclosed the destination of the latest export contract.


