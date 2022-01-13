﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Malaysia’s new scrap import policy comes into force

Thursday, 13 January 2022 16:09:58 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Malaysia’s Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) has announced that its new scrap import policy became effective in January 10 with new requirements on importers and scrap content to prevent low-quality products flowing into the country.

Accordingly, imports of scrap under HS code 7204 must comprise at least 94.75 percent iron and steel with a maximum five percent of non-ferrous metal and 0.25 percent of other recoverable materials including plastic. Malaysian traders are not allowed to import scrap without an end-user certificate of origin, as SteelOrbis understands.

In November last year, the ministry announced an extended period of interim measures regarding the implementation of the Guideline for the Importation and Inspection of Metal Scrap under HS code 7204 until December 31, 2021, believing that the extended interim period would allow the industry to undertake the necessary preparations towards implementation of the Certificate of Approval. The interim measure was valid until January 9.


Tags: raw mat  scrap  Malaysia  Southeast Asia  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

13 Jan

SEAISI: ASEAN countries’ steel demand rises 14.1% in H1 2021
12 Jan

SEAISI: Construction sector in ASEAN mostly expand in Q3 2021
12 Jan

Taiwan’s scrap imports down 14.3 percent in 2021
24 Dec

Japan’s steel scrap exports down 21.1 percent in January-November
20 Dec

Pakistan’s scrap imports up 30.9 percent in November from October