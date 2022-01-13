Malaysia’s new scrap import policy comes into force

Thursday, 13 January 2022 16:09:58 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Malaysia’s Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) has announced that its new scrap import policy became effective in January 10 with new requirements on importers and scrap content to prevent low-quality products flowing into the country.

Accordingly, imports of scrap under HS code 7204 must comprise at least 94.75 percent iron and steel with a maximum five percent of non-ferrous metal and 0.25 percent of other recoverable materials including plastic. Malaysian traders are not allowed to import scrap without an end-user certificate of origin, as SteelOrbis understands.

In November last year, the ministry announced an extended period of interim measures regarding the implementation of the Guideline for the Importation and Inspection of Metal Scrap under HS code 7204 until December 31, 2021, believing that the extended interim period would allow the industry to undertake the necessary preparations towards implementation of the Certificate of Approval. The interim measure was valid until January 9.