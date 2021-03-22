Malaysia imposes 15 percent export duty on scrap

Monday, 22 March 2021 16:59:00 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The Malaysian government has announced the imposition of a 15 percent export duty on ferrous scrap, taking effect from March 25.

In 2020, the country exported 454,798 mt of scrap, increasing by 14 percent year on year.

In January this year, Malaysia’s Ministry of International Trade and Industry had announced that it planned to implement a 15 percent export duty on ferrous scrap, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7204.10.00.00, 7204.29.00.00. 7204.30.00.00, 7204.41.00.00 and 7204.49.00.00 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).