 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > ArcelorMittal...

ArcelorMittal Brazil signs scrap recycling agreement with SADA Group

Wednesday, 04 February 2026 14:13:25 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Brazil-based SADA Group has announced that it has signed an agreement with ArcelorMittal Brazil through its subsidiary IGAR, covering the processing and recycling of scrap metal.

The contract covers scrap processing, the implementation of dedicated storage and handling infrastructure. It is also aimed at strengthening circular economy practices within Brazil’s steel value chain.

IGAR facility to serve as national recycling reference

Located in Igarapé, in the state of Minas Gerais, the IGAR facility is scheduled to be inaugurated in February. Once operational, it is expected to become Brazil’s largest automotive recycling center and a national reference point for scrap processing.

The facility is designed to support large-scale recovery and reuse of steel scrap, improving material efficiency and reinforcing the integration of recycled inputs into domestic steel production.

Scrap use supports ArcelorMittal’s decarbonization strategy

The increased use of scrap metal forms a core pillar of ArcelorMittal’s sustainability and decarbonisation strategy. By expanding scrap-based steelmaking, the company aims to reduce waste generation and lower carbon emissions associated with primary steel production, while improving overall resource efficiency.

The project is aligned with Brazil’s National Solid Waste Policy (PNRS) and the Mover Program, both of which promote waste reduction, recycling, and the reintegration of secondary raw materials into industrial production cycles.


Tags: Scrap Raw Mat Brazil South America Steelmaking Decarbonization ArcelorMittal 

Similar articles

Turkey’s import scrap market remains stable in new ex-Baltic and ex-US deals

04 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese scrap prices vary in limited range, only some mills eager to build stocks

04 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Import scrap prices in India harden, but only rare trades concluded for higher grades

04 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ukraine’s scrap export freeze alarms Polish steel industry, prompts call for EU intervention

03 Feb | Steel News

Shagang raises its scrap purchase price by $7.2/mt

03 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Average HMS scrap price range in Italy narrows as new week begins

02 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkey’s scrap imports down 6.7 percent in 2025

02 Feb | Steel News

US flat steel prices at two year-highs amid steady demand, reduced imports, February scrap

30 Jan | Flats and Slab

Turkish mills hike their local scrap purchase prices by $3-8/mt

30 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Global View on Scrap: Silence in Turkish market, Asia set to recover

30 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Marketplace Offers

Scrap
Tin foil
GERDAU CORSA
View Offer
Scrap
Burr
GERDAU CORSA
View Offer
Scrap
Industrial return
GERDAU CORSA
View Offer