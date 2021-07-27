London appeals court reopens $7 billion Samarco case

Tuesday, 27 July 2021 19:45:24 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

London’s Court of Appeal has reopened a $7 billion lawsuit filed by more than 200,000 claimants against BHP Billiton over Samarco’s deadly 2015 dam burst, according to a media report by Reuters. Earlier in March this year, a Court of Appeal judge had dismissed the case.

However, three other Appeal Court judges reversed the former decision, granting permission for an appeal. The lawsuit against BHP Billiton is worth GDP 5 billion, nearly $7 billion.

The Mariana collapse killed 19 people in November 2015 and halted operations at Samarco, a pellet producer owned jointly by BHP Billiton and Vale.

The multi-billion-dollar lawsuit, which was now reopened, was filed by law firm PGMBM. PGMBM said on its website the 200,000 plaintiffs include individuals, Brazilian municipalities, Krenak Indigenous communities and the Catholic Church, “all of whom suffered loss as a result of this disaster.”