LKAB starts new project for sustainable mining in Sweden

Tuesday, 01 June 2021 15:41:26 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Swedish iron ore producer LKAB has stated that it has started an industrial development project along with Swedish companies, automation company ABB, manufacturer of mining and infrastructure equipment Epiroc, technical consulting company Combitech and steelmaking group Sandvik, with the aim of setting a new world standard for sustainable mining at great depths.

The project requires a digital ecosystem, in which the parties link up both digital systems and operations. Accordingly, a test facility will be established where new technology will be developed and tested both in a real mine environment and in a virtual test mine. The tests are being carried out to ensure that the Swedish mining industry continues to be competitive in the future, providing jobs and growth both locally in Norrbotten and nationally.

“When we’re done, we will reduce carbon emissions among our customers globally by 35 million mt. That’s equivalent to two thirds of Sweden’s total emissions. To succeed we need to break new ground as regards how the mining of the future takes place,” Michael Palo, senior vice president of the Iron Ore business area at LKAB, said.