Liberty Steel USA to continue Georgetown wire rod mill operations

Friday, 03 June 2022 16:32:58 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Liberty Steel USA, a subsidiary of UK-based Liberty Steel, has announced that it has won its appeal against the suspension of operations of its Georgetown wire rod mill in South Carolina and that the mill will continue operating.

The city had filed a suit against the mill as it is in an area where heavy industry is said to be incompatible with the nearby downtown, waterfront and residential neighborhoods of the city. However, the city Board of Zoning Appeals decided that the mill can operate as it is not violating any clause in the city’s zoning ordinance.


