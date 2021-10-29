LIBERTY Steel UK restarts Rotherham EAF

Friday, 29 October 2021 10:37:09 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

LIBERTY Steel UK (LSUK) has announced that it has relaunched production at its GREENSTEEL Rotherham electric arc furnace, with restart and operation at night to maximise efficiency and mitigate high energy costs. Operations at Rotherham are scheduled to run between 11pm and 6am when energy costs will be comparatively lower.

LSUK’s speciality steel division in nearby Stocksbridge which produces steel components for demanding aerospace and energy applications, is also restarting focused production campaigns for key customers.

The restart, which LSUK plans to reach 50,000 mt per month as soon as possible, follows a £50 million funding injection from LIBERTY Steel’s parent company GFG Alliance. The injection sets a stable platform for the full refinancing of LSUK operations.

LSUK plans to expand the Rotherham plant’s long-term capacity, ultimately creating a 2 million mt per year GREENSTEEL hub with increased employment and new products. Rotherham will supply LSUK’s downstream mills at Thrybergh and Scunthorpe which manufacture products for infrastructure, automotive and other sectors.