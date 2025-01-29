 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Liberty...

Liberty Ostrava resumes production at Steckel hot strip rolling mill

Wednesday, 29 January 2025 12:34:05 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Czech Republic-based steelmaker Liberty Ostrava, a subsidiary of UK-based Liberty Steel, has resumed production at its Steckel hot strip rolling mill following a suspension of about one year, according to local media reports. The Czech engineering group Vítkovice Machinery Trade has been financing production at Liberty Ostrava since August last year through an agreement with Liberty Ostrava.

The rolling mill is expected to produce approximately 45,000 mt a month for now and reach 70,000 mt in June. The company may shut down the rolling mill in February to make some adjustments to the heating furnace.

Liberty Ostrava’s insolvency administration believes that the resumption of production is important to preserve the value of the company until it is sold.


Tags: Czech Rep. European Union Steelmaking Liberty Steel 

Similar articles

Liberty Ostrava resumes production at some mills

23 Oct | Steel News

Czech-based Moravia Steel mulls acquisition of some of Liberty Ostrava’s assets

31 Jul | Steel News

Liberty Steel plans to sell Czech subsidiary

14 Jun | Steel News

Liberty Ostrava begins to implement restructuring plan B amid deadlock with Tameh

09 May | Steel News

Liberty Ostrava develops alternative restructuring plan for restart of BF

19 Mar | Steel News

Liberty Ostrava focuses on maximizing output, continues talks with energy supplier

28 Feb | Steel News

Liberty Ostrava judged to be bankrupt, company claims otherwise

19 Feb | Steel News

Liberty Ostrava to restart BF No. 3 in January, to continue to engage with energy supplier

18 Dec | Steel News

Liberty Steel idles one BF each at Ostrava and Galati

24 Oct | Steel News

Liberty Ostrava decommissions one of three coke ovens

05 Sep | Steel News