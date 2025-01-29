Liberty Ostrava resumes production at Steckel hot strip rolling mill

Czech Republic-based steelmaker Liberty Ostrava, a subsidiary of UK-based Liberty Steel, has resumed production at its Steckel hot strip rolling mill following a suspension of about one year, according to local media reports. The Czech engineering group Vítkovice Machinery Trade has been financing production at Liberty Ostrava since August last year through an agreement with Liberty Ostrava.

The rolling mill is expected to produce approximately 45,000 mt a month for now and reach 70,000 mt in June. The company may shut down the rolling mill in February to make some adjustments to the heating furnace.

Liberty Ostrava’s insolvency administration believes that the resumption of production is important to preserve the value of the company until it is sold.