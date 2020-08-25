Liberty Ostrava resumes operations at BF No. 2 after repairs

Tuesday, 25 August 2020 12:30:53 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Czech Republic-based steelmaker Liberty Ostrava has announced that it resumed operations at its blast furnace No. 2. It had been temporarily halted at the end of April due to the impact of the coronavirus on the market, as SteelOrbis previously reported. Repairs were made to the furnace during the shutdown.

“The temporary shutdown of the furnace allowed us to react flexibly to the significant cooling of demand due to the coronavirus pandemic and to reduce the stocks of semi-finished products, ready for the start of the construction season. I am glad that we managed to carry out all the planned repairs and fulfill the promise to start the furnace by the end of August. This is proof that we are able to adapt our operation to the market situation,” said Pascal Genest, CEO of Liberty Ostrava.

The blast furnace No. 2 can produce up to 3,200 mt of pig iron per day.