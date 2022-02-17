Liberty Częstochowa starts modernization of plate mill

Thursday, 17 February 2022 16:30:59 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

UK-based Liberty Steel has announced that its Poland-based subsidiary Liberty Częstochowa has started the renovation of its plate metal cutting lines. The renovation will improve the shipment of orders to customers and is an important step to achieve the company’s new production strategy, in which the company aims to increase its production to 55,000 mt, 65,000 mt and then to 85,000 mt.

Liberty Częstochowa has traditionally had two cutting lines, but Line No. 1 was last modernised in 2012 and in recent years has only been used in emergency situations. The repair and modernisation of Line No. 1 has now begun and once the Line No. 1 project has finished it will temporarily take over the cutting of metal sheets, while Line No. 2 is overhauled. The company aims to have both lines working simultaneously by April, which will significantly improve the dispatch of metal sheets to customers.

Meanwhile, in December last year the company’s monthly greensteel slab production had increased up to 48,000 mt, up from only 16,000 my in January last year, while the company’s rolling mill production of greensteel heavy plate increased to 42,000 mt in December from 12,000 mt in January last year.