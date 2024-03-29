Liberty Częstochowa prepares to restart production

Friday, 29 March 2024 16:51:40 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

UK-based Liberty Steel has announced that its Poland-based subsidiary Liberty Częstochowa is preparing to resume production after a long downtime. The plant was shut down at the end of 2023 amid financial problems, including high energy prices and carbon emission fees, and weak scrap availability.

According to the company’s statement, workers at the plate plant are returning to work to prepare the plant for the earliest possible resumption of operations, while workers at the meltshop are expected to be back next week when the water supply is restored.