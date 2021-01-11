Liberty Steel restarts production at Hutu Częstochowa in Poland

Monday, 11 January 2021 15:15:22 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

UK-based Liberty Steel Group, part of the GFG Alliance, has announced that it has hired one of the largest Polish smelters, at the Hutu Częstochowa steel mill. Production at the smelter has already resumed and the rolling mill has rolled the first thick steel sheets produced at the Ostrava smelter.

Hutu Częstochowa has been hired until the middle of this year, while its name will be changed to Liberty Częstochowa. Liberty Steel is also preparing to buy the smelter in accordance with the procedure outlined by court decision.

Huta Częstochowa has an annual production capacity of up to 700,000 mt of steel at its electric arc furnace and up to 1.2 million mt of thick sheets at the rolling mill. With the acquisition of the Polish smelter, Liberty Group will strengthen its position in the European green steel sector. Thanks to Huta Częstochowa’s proximity to other Liberty companies, especially the Liberty Ostrava smelter in the Czech Republic, it will be able to use the synergies and experience of sales, marketing and distribution teams across Europe.

“We have prepared a plan to further develop the smelter. I believe that we can develop it so that it becomes economically, socially and ecologically sustainable in the long run,” Sanjeev Gupta, executive chairman of the GFG Alliance and of Liberty Steel Group, said.