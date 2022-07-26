﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Latest freight rates from Banchero Costa - July 26, 2022

Tuesday, 26 July 2022 11:11:43 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The latest freight rate indications provided by Banchero Costa shipbrokers are presented below. All freight rate estimations are on FIO (free in/out) basis.

For any additional information or the latest quotations for different routes and cargo sizes, feel free to contact Banchero Costa shipbrokers as per our information at the bottom. We will be happy to assist.

Products:

-       30,000 mts from Black Sea ports (Yuzhniy or Odessa, with a loading rate of 8,000 mts per day)
 
                      to eastern Mediterranean ports (Egyptian ports, with a discharge rate of 4,500 mts per day) approx. $19.50/mt
 
                      to central Mediterranean ports (Tunisia, with a discharge rate of 2,500 mts per day) approx. $25.50/mt
 
                      to western Mediterranean ports (with a discharge rate of 5,000 mts per day) approx. $21.50/mt
 
-          35,000 mts from Turkish Mediterranean ports to Arabian Gulf (with a discharge rate of 5,000 mts per day) approx. $33.00/mt

Raw materials:

-          160,000 mts from Australia to China approx. $11.00/mt
 
-          160,000 mts from Brazil to China approx. $30.50/mt
 
-          160,000 mts from Brazil to northern Europe approx. $15.50/mt
 
-          50,000 mts from Venezuela to Turkey approx. $24.00/mt
 
-          50,000 mts from US Gulf to Turkey approx. $25.00/mt
 
-          50,000 mts from Rotterdam to Turkey approx. $19.75/mt
 
-          50,000 mts from Brazil to Singapore/Japan approx. $41.00/mt
 
-          50,000 mts from Black Sea to Rotterdam approx. $18.00/mt

Banchero Costa has made reasonable efforts to include accurate and up-to-date information in this report, Banchero Costa makes no warranties or representations as to the accuracy of any information contained herein or accuracy or reasonableness of conclusions drawn there from. Banchero Costa assumes no liabilities or responsibility for any errors or omissions in the content of this report.  

banchero costa & c spa
tel: +39-010.56.31.536
e-mail: research@bancosta.it
www.bancosta.com


Tags: Europe Trading Freight 

Similar articles

Latest freight rates from Banchero Costa - July 13, 2022

13 Jul | Steel News

Latest freight rates from Banchero Costa - July 5, 2022

05 Jul | Steel News

Latest freight rates from Banchero Costa - June 7, 2022

07 Jun | Steel News

Latest freight rates from Banchero Costa - May 31, 2022

31 May | Steel News

Latest freight rates from Banchero Costa - May 24, 2022

24 May | Steel News

Latest freight rates from Banchero Costa - May 17, 2022

17 May | Steel News

Latest freight rates from Banchero Costa - May 10, 2022

10 May | Steel News

Latest freight rates from Banchero Costa - April 12, 2022

12 Apr | Steel News

Latest freight rates from Banchero Costa - April 5, 2022

05 Apr | Steel News

Latest freight rates from Banchero Costa - March 29, 2022

29 Mar | Steel News