Lakshmi Mittal hands over his duties at ArcelorMittal to son Aditya

Friday, 12 February 2021 13:43:53 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal, the world’s largest steelmaker, has announced that Lakshmi N. Mittal’s son Aditya Mittal, currently president, CFO and CEO of ArcelorMittal Europe will become the CEO of the company, replacing his father. In addition, Lakshmi N. Mittal, who founded the company in 1976 and is currently chairman and CEO, will become executive chairman. Lakshmi Mittal will continue to lead the board of directors of the company and to work together with the CEO and management team.

“Despite the obvious challenges of 2020, ArcelorMittal starts 2021 in a position of comparative strength. Having achieved some key strategic targets, this seems like the right moment to transition to executive chairman and the board unanimously agree that Aditya Mittal is the natural and right choice to be the company’s chief executive. We have worked closely together since he joined the company in 1997, indeed in recent years we have effectively been managing the company together,” Lakshmi Mittal commented.

As a result of these developments, Genuino Christino, who joined the company in 2003 and has held the position of head of finance since 2016, will become chief financial officer.