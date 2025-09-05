 |  Login 
Knauf Interfer expands Delta Stahl plant with sustainable investments

Friday, 05 September 2025 15:11:16 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

On August 28, European steel processing and distribution company Knauf Interfer officially broke ground on major expansions and new construction at its Delta Stahl facility in Barsinghausen, according to the company’s statement. The project includes significant investments in production capacity, sustainability, and the future of Germany’s steel service industry.

Expansion plans: more space and advanced technology

The project involves the construction of two new production halls covering a total of 6,373 m². Once completed, the Barsinghausen site will boast a total hall area of over 24,000 m².

The centerpiece of the expansion is the installation of a state-of-the-art cut-to-length line, designed to increase processing precision, reduce lead times, and optimize delivery performance, and is scheduled to be operational by summer 2026.


Tags: European Union Steelmaking 

