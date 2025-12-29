Kurum International invests €150 million for new MIDA plant in Albania

According to local media reports, Italian plantmaker Danieli has signed a deal with Albanian steelmaker Kurum International for the construction of a green steel plant in Albania, marking the first implementation of the MIDA plant in Europe.

The new green steel plant will be constructed in Elbasan with a total investment value of €150 million ($177 million). The facility will be built using Danieli’s proprietary MIDA technology, a high-efficiency steelmaking technology designed to streamline production processes while reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions. The plant is expected to reach an annual production capacity of approximately 1 million tonnes of construction steel and other steel products. Construction activities are scheduled to be completed within two years.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Federico Rocchetti, Executive Vice President of Technical Sales at Danieli, stated that the project represents the first MIDA Steel plant to be implemented in Europe, positioning Albania directly within the European green steel market.

Danieli emphasized that the selected technology enables lower energy use and minimized emissions, meeting environmental requirements for green steel certification, while also supporting sustainable economic growth in the Elbasan region and contributing to the revitalization of Albanian industry.

“This project is not only an industrial investment but is a clear commitment to sustainable development, technological modernization and long-term value. With the construction of the first MIDA plant in Europe, Albania strengthens its strategic position and will be competitive in a European future that awaits us in the near future,” stated Arif Shkalla, Kurum International's Finance Director.