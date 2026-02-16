 |  Login 
Egypt mulls adjustment of import HRC safeguard for coming three years

Monday, 16 February 2026 17:53:31 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Egypt may make a change in its safeguard measure against imports of hot rolled materials, which was initially announced back in September for a period of 200 days. According to sources, the trade remedy measure department at Egypt’s foreign trade ministry has recently come up with a suggestion to adjust the trade restriction and to impose it for three years with the gradual decrease of the percentage and the minimal barrier.

On September 14, 2025, Egypt announced a safeguard tax on all origins of import HRC at the level of 13.6 percent or a minimum of EGP 3,673/mt ($78.5/mt based on $1 = EGP 46.79). According to the latest proposal, it has been suggested to gradually decrease the tax in the coming three years from 13.6 percent in the first year to 13 percent in the second year and to 12.5 percent in the third year. In addition, the minimal barrier would decline from EGP 3,673/mt ($78.5/mt) to EGP 3,511/mt ($75/mt) and then to EGP 3,376/mt ($72/mt).

According to local sources, comments on the suggestion will be heard for seven days and then the final decision will be taken. In case of the approval of the adjusted measure, local HRC buyers are not expecting any positive change for imports at least in the first year, that is in 2026. Russia will remain one of the most probable sources of HRC imports since its sanctioned material is the cheapest globally at the moment.


