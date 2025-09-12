 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Egypt...

Egypt protects domestic flat steel industry with 13.6% safeguard duty

Friday, 12 September 2025 15:19:40 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Following the safeguard investigation against hot rolled coil (HRC) imports to Egypt, initiated at the end of April this year, the authorities have issued a notification to the World Trade Organization (WTO) regarding the provisional measures and the imposition of a safeguard duty. Such a step is called to protect the local flat steel industry from the excessive imports of HRC with the measure covering all origins and is most likely to significantly slow down Egypt’s import activity in this segment.

According to the notification, imports of hot-rolled flat steel surged 31 percent in 2024 compared to 2023, and by a striking 116 percent compared to 2021.

It is proposed to impose a provisional safeguard duty of 13.6 percent ad valorem of the CIF value, with a minimum specific duty of 3,673 EGP/mt on hot-rolled flat steel imports, effective from September 14 to April 1, 2026. These products currently fall under the codes 7208.10, 7208.25, 7208.26, 7208.27, 7208.36, 7208.37, 7208.38, 7208.39, 7208.40, 7208.51, 7208.52, 7208.53, 7208.54, 7208.90, 7211.14, 7211.19, 7225.30, 7225.40, 7226.91, and 7226.99.

Before the start of the initial safeguard investigation, China, Russia, Japan and occasionally Turkey had been selling HRC to the Egyptian market with the flow diminishing following the announcement in April. With the 13.6 percent safeguard duty imposition, sources expect Egypt to remain practically closed for HRC imports. “Here we are looking at around $70/mt on top of the import offers, which can be accepted only in the case that local HRC surges to higher levels,” an HRC producer told SteelOrbis. This week, the local HRC in Egypt is available at around $600/mt ex-works with the estimated offers from Russia at $500-510/mt CFR and from China at $515-525/mt CFR, sources reported.


Tags: Hrc Flats Egypt North Africa Imp/exp Statistics Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

US flat steel rises after bouncing off $805/nt “price floor,” better demand seen with interest rate cut

12 Sep | Flats and Slab

Global View on HRC: HRC market balances between discounts and modest price hikes

12 Sep | Flats and Slab

Vietnam’s import HRC market driven by discounted Chinese Q235 and increased re-rolling coils trade

12 Sep | Flats and Slab

Major mills in Liaoning keep local HRC, wire rod and rebar prices stable for October 2025

12 Sep | Longs and Billet

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 37, 2025

11 Sep | Flats and Slab

Gap persists between EU HRC mill targets and workable prices, import offers up despite weak trade

11 Sep | Flats and Slab

Stability persists in ex-China HDG offers

11 Sep | Flats and Slab

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – September 11, 2025 

11 Sep | Longs and Billet

Large Indian mills raise flat product base prices for Sept, but hikes seem nominal

10 Sep | Flats and Slab

UAE buyers seek lower levels for HRC imports, but Chinese prices begin to rebound slightly

10 Sep | Flats and Slab

Marketplace Offers

Hot Rolled Coil
Thickness:  1.5 - 25 mm
Width:  1,000 - 1,500 mm
Coil:   R
DAVUTOĞLU METAL MAK. İNŞ. SAN. TİC. LTD ŞTİ.
View Offer
Hot Rolled Coil
Thickness:  0.8 - 5 mm
Width:  1,150 - 1,850 mm
Coil:   R
SAMBHV SPONGE POWER LIMITED
View Offer
Hot Rolled Coil
Thickness:  2 - 12 mm
Width:  1,000 - 1,500 mm
Coil:   R
MALTEPE DEMIR SAN. TIC. LTD. STI.
View Offer