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KG Steel selects Primetals for Dangjin PLTCM upgrade and capacity expansion

Tuesday, 11 August 2026 12:07:49 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

South Korean steelmaker KG Steel has selected UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies to modernize the pickling line tandem cold mill (PLTCM) at its Dangjin plant.

According to Primetals Technologies, the 18-month project will comprise a comprehensive upgrade of the mill's basic and process automation systems, including the installation of the SIMATIC S7-1500 platform, artificial intelligence-supported process models, a new human-machine interface and virtualized servers. An advanced pickling model will also be implemented to improve strip quality and operational consistency.

The modernization will enable KG Steel to broaden its production range, covering cold rolled, galvanized and tinplate steel as well as pre-painted products marketed under its XTONE brand. The plantmaker stated that the upgraded systems will enhance mill availability, accelerate rolling operations at the entry section and increase productivity, while a shadow-mode commissioning strategy will limit downtime during the transition.

According to KG Steel's 2025 results presentation, the wider PLTCM investment amounts to KRW 34.5 billion and is expected to increase annual production capacity by 50,000-300,000 mt. KG Steel produced 2.20 million mt of steel products in 2025.

BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
Editor

I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.


Tags: Flats Korea S. Far East Steelmaking Investments 

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