Karnataka approves policy to restart iron ore exports through minor ports

Friday, 28 November 2025 14:28:55 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

The government of the southern Indian state of Karnataka has approved a policy that will see iron ore exports through non-major ports in the region resume after 15 years, a government statement said on Friday, November 28.

The “Karnataka Non-Major Ports Iron Ore Handling Policy 2025” has been cleared to regulate the movement and handling of iron ore through minor or non-major ports in the state, the statement said.

Exports from 10 non-major ports were suspended in 2010 following widespread violations in iron ore mining and large-scale illegal shipments. The ban was imposed under provisions of the Karnataka Ports (Landing and Shipping Fees) Act, 1961, as authorities attempted to curb unlawful extraction and transport.

However, in 2022, India’s Supreme Court ruled that Karnataka could permit iron ore exports through its minor ports, provided operations adhered strictly to national policy and the same norms were followed across the country.

The newly approved state-level policy establishes the regulatory pathway to restart exports, ensuring tighter oversight and compliance with central guidelines. The government said the framework is designed to prevent irregularities seen in the past while enabling legitimate trade to move through Karnataka’s non-major ports once again.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 

