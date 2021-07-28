﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Kardemir to sell products only on dollar basis

Wednesday, 28 July 2021 15:35:55 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkish integrated long steel producer Kardemir Karabük Demir Çelik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. (Kardemir) has announced that it has decided to sell its products in US dollar basis only.

According to the company’s statement, product sales will be made on $/mt basis including VAT, while payments will be made 30 percent in cash and 70 percent in 45 days or all in cash. 30 percent of the payment will be paid in cash on dollar basis or on Turkish lira basis at the foreign exchange selling rate valid on the day of payment, while 70 percent of the payment will be paid on dollar basis by check or direct debit system.


Tags: Turkey  Europe  Kardemir  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

28  Jul

Turkey’s BMS adds US to export destinations
26  Jul

Turkish construction sector confidence up 4.7% in July from June
13  Jul

Turkey imposes AD on stainless pipe from Vietnam
12  Jul

Unemployment in Turkey rises to 13.2 percent in May
07  Jul

Turkey’s Kardemir concludes sales to the fastener industry