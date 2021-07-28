Kardemir to sell products only on dollar basis

Wednesday, 28 July 2021 15:35:55 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkish integrated long steel producer Kardemir Karabük Demir Çelik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. (Kardemir) has announced that it has decided to sell its products in US dollar basis only.

According to the company’s statement, product sales will be made on $/mt basis including VAT, while payments will be made 30 percent in cash and 70 percent in 45 days or all in cash. 30 percent of the payment will be paid in cash on dollar basis or on Turkish lira basis at the foreign exchange selling rate valid on the day of payment, while 70 percent of the payment will be paid on dollar basis by check or direct debit system.