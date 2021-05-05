﻿
English
JSW Steel USA signs agreement with ATI to convert slab into HRC

Wednesday, 05 May 2021 15:01:54 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

US-based JSW Steel USA Ohio, a subsidiary of Indian steelmaker JSW Steel, has signed a long-term agreement with US-based Allegheny Technologies Inc. (ATI) to convert steel slab into hot rolled coil (HRC), according to media reports.

According to the agreement, the steel slabs produced in JSW’s plant in Mingo Junction will be converted into HRC at ATI’s Hot Rolling and Processing Facility.

The collaboration will allow JSW to operate its electric arc furnace at the most optimal volumes and efficiency, lowering conversion costs. The EAF was restarted in March this year after it had been idled amid coronavirus-related demand disruptions and mill upgrades. It will also allow the company to supply high-quality HRC products, enhancing its product portfolio.


