JSW Steel activates second RH plant at Dolvi Works

Thursday, 11 September 2025 13:56:23 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

India’s leading integrated steel producer, JSW Steel Ltd., has expanded its refining capacity by commissioning the second 350-ton Ruhrstahl Heraeus (RH) plant at Dolvi Works in Maharashtra. Built by Germany-based plantmaker SMS Group, this new RH unit strengthens JSW Steel’s ability to produce high-purity steel for demanding industries worldwide.

The RH process is a secondary metallurgical treatment where liquid steel is refined in a vacuum vessel. It removes impurities such as hydrogen, nitrogen, and carbon, improving overall quality. The first unit was commissioned in 2023, and with this addition, the company further boosts its secondary metallurgy capabilities.

Alongside the RH expansion, SMS Group will supply JSW Steel with:

  • A new state-of-the-art blast furnace
  • The CSP® Nexus thin slab casting and rolling solution, set for commissioning in 2026

These investments will support JSW’s long-term goal of strengthening high-quality steel production for both domestic and international markets.


