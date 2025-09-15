 |  Login 
John Cockerill India receives $6 million contract from GPIL

Monday, 15 September 2025 14:15:48 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

John Cockerill India Limited has won a $6 million contract from Godvari Power and Ispat Limited (GPIL) for engineering, design, manufacture, and supply of a `6HI’ cold rolling mill to be built at Tilda steel mill in the central state of Chhattisgarh, a company statement said on Monday, September 15.

The scope of the contract includes delivery of critical components and the supervision of erection and commissioning. The project is scheduled to be executed by the end of 2026.

John Cockerill India is part of the John Cockerill Group (previously known as the CMI Group), headquartered in Belgium.


