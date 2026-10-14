Jiuang Hongxing: China's steel sector profitability under pressure since Sept

At its 2026 semi-annual results briefing held on October 13, Gansu Province-based Chinese steelmaker Jiu Steel Group Hongxing Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. (Jiugang Hongxing) stated that at present China's steel industry still faces pressures such as shrinking demand and rising costs, resulting in steel prices running at low levels. The entire steel industry's profitability has been under pressure since September.

Faced with severe challenges, Jiugang Hongxing will firmly maintain the current fundamentals of production and operations that continue to improve, base itself on resource strategy and its product transformation and upgrading strategy, continue to tap the potential of cost reduction and efficiency enhancement, structural optimization, and market-driven value creation, and make every effort to ensure improved operational quality and efficiency.