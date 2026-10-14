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Jiuang Hongxing: China's steel sector profitability under pressure since Sept

Wednesday, 14 October 2026 10:21:02 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

At its 2026 semi-annual results briefing held on October 13, Gansu Province-based Chinese steelmaker Jiu Steel Group Hongxing Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. (Jiugang Hongxing) stated that at present China's steel industry still faces pressures such as shrinking demand and rising costs, resulting in steel prices running at low levels. The entire steel industry's profitability has been under pressure since September.

Faced with severe challenges, Jiugang Hongxing will firmly maintain the current fundamentals of production and operations that continue to improve, base itself on resource strategy and its product transformation and upgrading strategy, continue to tap the potential of cost reduction and efficiency enhancement, structural optimization, and market-driven value creation, and make every effort to ensure improved operational quality and efficiency.

Tags: China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 
EuniceOuyang
Eunice Ouyang
Editor
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I graduated from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with 16 years of deep expertise in the steel industry. I am responsible for steel-related news and intelligence, as well as leading the content team in China.

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