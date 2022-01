Thursday, 13 January 2022 13:44:05 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Gansu Province-based Chinese steelmaker Jiu Steel Group has announced that it registered a total industrial output value of RMB 116.0 billion ($18.2 billion) in 2021, up 1.7 percent year on year, while it achieved an overall gross profit of RMB 5.6 billion ($0.88 billion) in the given year, up 4.5-fold year on year.

The company said that efficient management contributed to the rises in its profit in the given period.