Jindal Steel Oman aims for 10 million mt capacity under Oman Vision 2040

Tuesday, 17 February 2026 13:06:14 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Omani-based steel producer Jindal Steel Oman, a subsidiary of India’s Jindal Steel Group, is targeting a combined production capacity of 10 million mt per annum in Oman as part of a long-term strategy aligned with the country’s industrial development agenda, according to local media reports.

Harssha Shetty, CEO of Jindal Steel Oman, has outlined the expansion plan and its contribution to Oman Vision 2040.

According to Mr. Shetty, the group plans to increase its steelmaking capacity in Oman to 10 million mt in order to strengthen the domestic steel ecosystem and increase its contribution to both overall GDP and non-oil GDP. Shetty stated that the company aims to raise domestic steel utilization to at least 25 percent of its total output by 2035. The strategy is supported by investments in downstream industries and workforce development initiatives.

He noted that demand for low-carbon steel is increasing from automakers, appliance manufacturers, machinery producers and wind-energy companies. In addition, upcoming carbon-related trade regulations in key export markets are expected to further support demand. In particular, the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), which will take effect on January 1, 2026, is anticipated to stimulate the market for environmentally-friendly steel products.

Existing operations in Sohar

Jindal Steel Oman operates four business units in the country. Its flagship unit, Jindal Steel Sohar (formerly Jindal Shadeed Iron and Steel), is described as the largest privately-owned integrated steel producer in the GCC region.

The facility includes:

  • a 2 million mt gas-based DRI plant
  • a 2.4 million mt melt shop with advanced electric arc furnaces and ladle furnaces
  • a 1.4 million mt rebar mill

In 2023, the group expanded its footprint through the acquisition of Sohar Steel, adding 700,000 mt of long products capacity.

Green steel complex in Duqm

According to local media reports cited by Jindal Steel Oman’s CEO, Jindal Steel Duqm (Vulcan Green Steel) is developing a 5 million mt green steel complex at the Duqm Special Economic Zone.

The project is structured in two phases. The first phase is expected to become operational by the first quarter of 2027. Shetty stated that major equipment orders have already been placed and construction activities are progressing on site. In parallel, the group is constructing a 6 million mt pelletizing plant in Sohar to produce high-grade iron ore pellets.


