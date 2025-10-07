 |  Login 
Jindal Stainless commissions first stainless steel fabrication unit in Maharashtra

Tuesday, 07 October 2025 09:52:07 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL), India’s largest stainless steel producer, has commissioned its first stainless steel fabrication unit in Maharashtra, marking a key step toward expanding the nation’s infrastructure and bridge-building capacity. The project represents a $14 million investment, the company said in a statement on Tuesday, October 7.

Capacity expansion ahead

The new facility, run by Jindal Stainless Steelway Limited (JSSL), will produce girders and structural components for bridges and infrastructure projects to meet India’s growing demand for fabricated stainless steel.

In its first year, the unit is expected to produce 4,000 mt of fabricated stainless steel, with plans to scale up to 18,000 mt per year by FY 2026-27, supporting India’s push for sustainable infrastructure.

Closing the fabrication gap

According to Tarun Khulbe, CEO and CFO of JSL, the project aims to close the gap in skilled fabrication capacity in India’s stainless steel sector. “This facility integrates technology, expertise, and process innovation to deliver durable, high-quality infrastructure solutions while promoting sustainability,” Khulbe said.


