Thursday, 20 January 2022 11:53:04 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The authorities in the Chinese province of Jiangsu have announced that they plan to complete transportation investments totaling RMB 180.9 billion ($28.5 billion) in 2022, aiming to complete construction of railways, including high-speed railways.

In 2021, Jiangsu Province completed transportation investments of RMB 178 billion ($28.0 billion), up 7.7 percent year on year, reaching an all-time record.