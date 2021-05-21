Jiangsu Changbao Pleasant Steel Pipe produces first seamless pipe at new line

Friday, 21 May 2021 11:16:05 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

German plantmaker SMS group has announced that the first PQF® BCO 7" seamless pipe line in the world at China-based seamless pipe producer Jiangsu Changbao Pleasant Steel Pipe Co., Ltd rolled its first seamless steel pipe, meeting the national standard.

The line is designed to produce 300,000 mt of seamless pipes annually, with wall thickness of 4-20 mm, for high-grade pipes such as tubings, casings, line pipes and boiler pipes.

According to the statement, with the further optimization of equipment settings and technologies, the performance of the mill will be further improved and will eventually become a new benchmark in China’s seamless pipe industry.