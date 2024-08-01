 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Japan’s...

Japan’s Nansei Steel plans to acquire Malaysian EAF steelmaker

Thursday, 01 August 2024 14:44:08 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Japan-based scrap exporter Nansei Steel has announced its plans to acquire Malaysian EAF-based steelmaker Pomina II Steel Works in July 2026 for about JPY 3.2 billion ($21.34 million).

Within the scope of a production contract inked by the two companies, the Japanese exporter will pay a fixed processing fee of about JPY 900 million ($6 million) per year for two years from July this year, undertaking local steel production at the plant during the period. Following the expiration of the contract period, Nansei Steel will be able to acquire the Malaysian steelmaker.


Tags: Southeast Asia Steelmaking M&A 

Similar articles

Malaysia’s Ann Joo acquires 51 percent stake in wire maker

23 Jun | Steel News

Bengang Steel Plates plans major asset replacement

21 Mar | Steel News

Kobe Steel increase stake in Thailand-based JV Kobelco Milcon Steel

16 Nov | Steel News

Nippon Steel completes acquisition of two EAF mills in Thailand

18 Feb | Steel News

Ann Joo Resources and Southern Steel abandon partnership plans

28 May | Steel News

CHB sells off stake in CSGT Metals Vietnam

23 Apr | Steel News

Jingye Group may acquire British Steel, plans to raise output

11 Nov | Steel News

Two smaller mills to merge with Rizhao Steel under consolidation plans

24 Oct | Steel News

Steel consolidation in China continues, Liuzhou Steel buys stake in Guangxi Iron & Steel Group

10 Oct | Steel News

Two Malaysian longs producers to form JV to compete with large Chinese-invested mills

07 Oct | Steel News