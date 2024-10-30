 |  Login 
Singapore’s Green Steel to acquire controlling stake in Malaysia’s Southern Steel

Wednesday, 30 October 2024 14:46:18 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Singapore-based steel producer Green Esteel will buy a 50.1 percent stake in Malaysia-based Southern Steel for MYR 315.9 million ($72.13 million), according to a statement by Southern Steel. If the transaction is approved, Southern Steel will become a subsidiary of Green Esteel.

In addition, Southern Steel plans to offer a 10.18 percent stake to investors to meet public shareholding requirements as Green Esteel becomes a major shareholder.

Southern Steel has a total annual production capacity of 150,000 mt at its mesh manufacturing plants located in Klang and Prai in Malaysia.


Tags: Singapore Malaysia Southeast Asia Steelmaking M&A 

