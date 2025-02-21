 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Japan’s...

Japan’s Mitsui acquires 40 percent stake in Rhodes Ridge iron ore project

Friday, 21 February 2025 15:17:06 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Japan-based Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has announced that it has acquired a 40 percent stake in the Rhodes Ridge iron ore project in Australia for $5.34 billion in total.

Accordingly, the company has reached a definitive agreement with VOC Group Limited to purchase the latter’s 25 percent stake in the project for $3.34 billion, which is expected to be completed in March this year, while it has signed a heads of agreement with AMB Holdings Pty Ltd to acquire the latter’s 15 percent stake for $2 billion. The completion of the acquisition from AMB Holdings is subject to the fulfillment of conditions, including obtaining the necessary approvals from relevant authorities.

Considered to be one of the world’s largest untapped iron ore deposits with a capacity of 6.8 billion mt and operated by Australia-based miner Rio Tinto, the Rhodes Ridge project is located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. Production is expected to begin by 2030. Following the acquisition of a 40 percent stake in the project, Mitsui’s initial share of production from the project will amount to about 16 million mt, with production expected to exceed 40 million mt after further expansion.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Australia Oceania Mining Production 

Similar articles

Fortescue sees lower net profit and revenue in H1 FY 2024-25

21 Feb | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - February 21, 2025

21 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Iron ore price in China improves amid strong futures today, slightly better demand

20 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Iron ore exports via Port Hedland down 3.6 percent in Jan from Dec

20 Feb | Steel News

Rio Tinto’s iron ore operations post lower results amid decline in prices

20 Feb | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - February 19, 2025

19 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

BHP Billiton posts 7.5 revenue loss in H1 FY25

19 Feb | Steel News

Ukraine’s Metinvest to improve product quality and increase energy independence in 2025

19 Feb | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price stable from last week

18 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - February 18, 2025

18 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials