Japan’s Marubeni-Itochu Steel to strengthen presence in UK with new acquisition

Friday, 29 November 2024 12:14:25 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Japan-based Marubeni-Itochu Steel (MISI) has announced that it has acquired Scotland-based plate processor Angus F. Gunn Limited through its UK-based subsidiary Barclay & Mathieson Limited (B&M), though the sale price has not been disclosed.

Having been in operation since 1958, Angus offers various steel grades, including high-strength steel, and uses advanced heavy plate processing equipment. It also operates 15 warehouses across the UK, catering to the demand of customers in Scotland and northern England.

Following the transaction, B&M will be able to strengthen its operations and its processing ability, especially for Scotland’s oil and gas, renewable energy and construction industries, expanding its services and better responding to its customers’ needs.


