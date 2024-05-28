﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Japan’s industrial output up 3.8 percent in March from February

Tuesday, 28 May 2024 13:56:57 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In March this year, Japan’s industrial production went up by 3.8 percent month on month and fell by 6.7 percent compared to the same month in 2023, according to the preliminary indices of the Industrial Production report published by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI).

On the other hand, in March the Japanese iron and steel production index decreased by 7.0 percent year on year, while Japan’s seasonally adjusted iron and steel production index went down by 2.4 percent in the given month compared to February. Meanwhile, in March Japanese producers’ iron and steel shipments moved up by 3.0 percent and iron and steel inventories increased by 0.4 percent, both compared to the previous month.

According to the ministry’s Survey of Production Forecast in Manufacturing, Japanese industrial production is expected to increase by 4.1 percent in April and by 4.4 percent in May, both on month-on-month basis. Meanwhile, Japanese iron and steel production is expected to increase by 1.8 percent in April and by 2.0 percent in May, month on month.


Tags: Japan Far East Manufacturing 

Similar articles

Japan’s industrial output down 0.1 percent in February from January

29 Apr | Steel News

Japan’s industrial output down 7.5 percent in January from December

01 Apr | Steel News

Japan’s industrial output up 1.8 percent in December from November

29 Feb | Steel News

Japan’s industrial output down 0.9 percent in November from October

01 Feb | Steel News

Japan’s industrial output up one percent in October from September

02 Jan | Steel News

Japan’s industrial output stable in August from July

30 Oct | Steel News

Japan’s industrial output down 1.5 percent in April from March

30 Jun | Steel News

Japan’s industrial output down 1.1 percent in September from August

29 Nov | Steel News

Japan’s industrial output up 0.7 percent in August from July

04 Oct | Steel News

Japan’s industrial output up 0.5 percent in October from September

30 Nov | Steel News