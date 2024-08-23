Japan’s industrial output down 3.6 percent in June from May

In June this year, Japan’s industrial production went down by 3.6 percent month on month and by 7.3 percent compared to the same month in 2023, according to the preliminary indices of the Industrial Production report published by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI).

On the other hand, in June the Japanese iron and steel production index decreased by 7.2 percent year on year, while Japan’s seasonally adjusted iron and steel production index went down by 2.0 percent in the given month compared to May. Meanwhile, in June Japanese producers’ iron and steel shipments moved down by 4.2 percent and iron and steel inventories increased by 1.2 percent, both compared to the previous month.

According to the ministry’s Survey of Production Forecast in Manufacturing, Japanese industrial production is expected to decrease by 6.5 percent in July and increase by 0.7 percent in August, both on month-on-month basis. Meanwhile, Japanese iron and steel production is expected to increase by 5.4 percent in July and decrease by 1.3 percent in August, month on month.