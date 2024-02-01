﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Japan’s industrial output down 0.9 percent in November from October

Thursday, 01 February 2024 12:30:40 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In November last year, Japan’s industrial production went down by 0.9 percent month on month and 1.4 percent compared to the same month in 2022, according to the preliminary indices of the Industrial Production report published by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI).

On the other hand, in November the Japanese iron and steel production index decreased by 2.4 percent year on year, while Japan’s seasonally adjusted iron and steel production index went down by 1.5 percent in the given month compared to October. Meanwhile, in November Japanese producers’ iron and steel shipments moved up by 0.4 percent and iron and steel inventories fell by 0.7 percent, both compared to the previous month. 

According to the ministry’s Survey of Production Forecast in Manufacturing, Japanese industrial production is expected to increase by 6.0 percent in December and decrease by 7.2 percent in January, both on month-on-month basis. Meanwhile, Japanese iron and steel production is expected to grow by 2.3 percent in December and fall by 1.3 percent in December, month on month.


Tags: Japan Far East Manufacturing 

Similar articles

Japan’s industrial output up one percent in October from September

02 Jan | Steel News

Japan’s industrial output stable in August from July

30 Oct | Steel News

Japan’s industrial output down 1.5 percent in April from March

30 Jun | Steel News

Japan’s industrial output down 1.1 percent in September from August

29 Nov | Steel News

Japan’s industrial output up 0.7 percent in August from July

04 Oct | Steel News

Japan’s industrial output up 0.5 percent in October from September

30 Nov | Steel News

Japan’s industrial output down 1.1 percent in September from August

31 Oct | Steel News

Japan’s industrial output up 1.6 percent in June from May

31 Jul | Steel News

Japan’s industrial output up four percent in April from March

01 Jun | Steel News

Japan’s industrial output down 2.1 percent in March from February

28 Apr | Steel News