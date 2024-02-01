Japan’s industrial output down 0.9 percent in November from October

Thursday, 01 February 2024 12:30:40 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In November last year, Japan’s industrial production went down by 0.9 percent month on month and 1.4 percent compared to the same month in 2022, according to the preliminary indices of the Industrial Production report published by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI).

On the other hand, in November the Japanese iron and steel production index decreased by 2.4 percent year on year, while Japan’s seasonally adjusted iron and steel production index went down by 1.5 percent in the given month compared to October. Meanwhile, in November Japanese producers’ iron and steel shipments moved up by 0.4 percent and iron and steel inventories fell by 0.7 percent, both compared to the previous month.

According to the ministry’s Survey of Production Forecast in Manufacturing, Japanese industrial production is expected to increase by 6.0 percent in December and decrease by 7.2 percent in January, both on month-on-month basis. Meanwhile, Japanese iron and steel production is expected to grow by 2.3 percent in December and fall by 1.3 percent in December, month on month.