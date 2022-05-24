﻿
English
Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments up 16.7 percent in Mar from Feb

Tuesday, 24 May 2022 15:23:18 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In March this year, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet shipments increased by 16.7 percent compared to the previous month and by 10.5 percent compared to the same month of 2021, amounting to 875,860 metric tons. 74.9 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 25.1 percent were made to the export markets, according to the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF) data. In the given month, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet production amounted to 847,265 mt, rising by 10.9 percent month on month and by 10.4 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in March Japan’s hot rolled strip shipments amounted to 1.49 million mt, increasing by 32.3 percent from the previous month and by 2.8 percent year on year. 23.2 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 76.8 percent were made to the export markets. In the given month, Japan’s hot rolled strip production amounted to 1.40 million mt, rising by 13.4 percent month on month and dropping by 2.1 percent year on year.


