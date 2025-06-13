Japan’s Godo Steel contracts Danieli for bar mill modernization

Japanese steelmaker Godo Steel has contracted Italian plantmaker Danieli Technologies to modernize its big bar mill at the Himeji Works facility in Japan's Kansai region, with operations scheduled to begin in the second half of 2028. The project will upgrade the 87-year-old rolling mill that produces alloyed steel rounds, deformed rounds and light rails.

The modernization features a new mill with two double-shiftable reverse stands in a connected bay that will process blooms from the existing blooming mill. The upgrade aims to improve product quality through more rigid stands and boost productivity by reducing roll changing times, enhancing both competitiveness and safety.

Danieli will supply all technological equipment from its Asian manufacturing centers, along with electrical and automation systems. The enhanced mill will also improve Godo Steel's ability to handle smaller production batches.