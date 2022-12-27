Japan’s domestic steel consumption down 7.2 percent in Jan-Oct

Tuesday, 27 December 2022 09:56:40 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In October this year, domestic steel product consumption in Japan amounted to 3.73 million metric tons, declining by 4.6 percent compared to September and by 8.3 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Association (JISF). Meanwhile, in the January-October period this year, domestic steel consumption in the country dropped by 7.2 percent year on year to 39.11 million metric tons.

In the first 10 months of this year, steel product consumption in the construction sector in Japan moved down by 14.1 percent to 8.13 million metric tons, while steel product consumption in the Japanese automotive sector amounted to 8.99 million metric tons, down 9.6 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the given period, Japan’s shipbuilding industry consumed 2.35 million metric tons of steel products, up 9.6 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.