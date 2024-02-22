﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Japan’s domestic steel consumption down 2.6 percent in 2023

Thursday, 22 February 2024 11:37:58 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In December last year, domestic steel product consumption in Japan amounted to 3.92 million metric tons, down by 2.3 percent compared to November and up by 5.6 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Association (JISF). Meanwhile, in 2023, domestic steel consumption in the country decreased by 2.6 percent year on year to 45.3 million metric tons.

In 2023, steel product consumption in the construction sector in Japan moved down by 9.2 percent to 8.8 million metric tons, while steel product consumption in the Japanese automotive sector amounted to 11.6 million metric tons, up 8.9 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the given year, Japan’s shipbuilding industry consumed 2.85 million metric tons of steel products, up 0.6 percent year on year.


Tags: Japan Far East Consumption 

Similar articles

Japan’s domestic steel consumption down 3.4 percent in Jan-Nov

24 Jan | Steel News

Japan’s domestic steel consumption down 4.8 percent in Jan-Oct

22 Dec | Steel News

Japan’s domestic steel consumption down 4.8 percent in January-September

20 Nov | Steel News

Japan’s domestic steel consumption down 5.2 percent in Jan-Aug

18 Oct | Steel News

Japan’s domestic steel consumption up 22.3 percent in Jan-July

27 Sep | Steel News

Japan’s domestic steel consumption down 6.3 percent in H1

23 Aug | Steel News

Japan’s domestic steel consumption down 7.7 percent in Jan-May

19 Jul | Steel News

Japan’s domestic steel consumption down 8.6 percent in Jan-Apr

16 Jun | Steel News

Japan’s domestic steel consumption down 8.8 percent in Jan-Mar

25 May | Steel News

Japan’s domestic steel consumption down 9.6 percent in Jan-Feb

17 Apr | Steel News