Japan’s domestic steel consumption down 4.4 percent in January from December

Tuesday, 18 March 2025 14:18:12 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In January this year, domestic steel product consumption in Japan amounted to 3.54 million metric tons, down by 4.4 percent compared to December last year and by four percent year on year, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Association (JISF).

In the first month of 2025, steel product consumption in the construction sector in Japan moved down by 4.9 percent to 659,439 metric tons, while steel product consumption in the Japanese automotive sector amounted to 922,883 metric tons, down 5.5 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the given month, Japan’s shipbuilding industry consumed 245,373 mt of steel products, up 12.3 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.


