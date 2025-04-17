 |  Login 
Japan’s domestic steel consumption down 2.9 percent in Jan-Feb

Thursday, 17 April 2025 12:10:51 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In February this year, domestic steel product consumption in Japan amounted to 3.52 million metric tons, down by 0.8 percent compared to January and by 1.8 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Association (JISF). Meanwhile, in the January-February period of 2025, domestic steel consumption in the country decreased by 2.9 percent year on year to 7.06 million metric tons.

In the first two months of the given year, steel product consumption in the construction sector in Japan moved down by six percent to 1.31 million metric tons, while steel product consumption in the Japanese automotive sector amounted to 1.85 million metric tons, up 3.4 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the given period, Japan’s shipbuilding industry consumed 486,477 metric tons of steel products, up 3.9 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.


